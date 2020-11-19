Dr. James Rodgers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodgers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Rodgers, MD
Overview
Dr. James Rodgers, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital South and Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.
Locations
Tulsa Neurospine Pllc6565 S Yale Ave Ste 709, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 481-4965
Hospital Affiliations
- Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
- Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had back surgery a few years back and after surgery I was out of pain!
About Dr. James Rodgers, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1396858049
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodgers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodgers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodgers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodgers has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Intervertebral Disc Disease and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodgers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodgers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodgers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodgers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodgers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.