Dr. Roche has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Roche, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Roche, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton and Wayne Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
300 Lackawanna Ave Unit 200, Scranton, PA 18503
-
2
Regional Hospital of Scranton746 Jefferson Ave, Scranton, PA 18510
-
3
Moses Taylor Hospital700 Quincy Ave, Scranton, PA 18510
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very concerned and compassionate. Was very patient answering any questions asked. Explained procedure.......both risks and benefits! Knowledgeable especially about the surgery needed.
About Dr. James Roche, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1164493748
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roche accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roche has seen patients for Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roche on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Roche. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roche.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.