Overview

Dr. James Roche, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton and Wayne Memorial Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.