Overview

Dr. James Robson, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in East Lyme, CT. They specialize in Dentistry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY / DENTAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Robson works at Robson Dentistry in East Lyme, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.