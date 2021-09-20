Overview

Dr. James Robles, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Weslaco, TX. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Salem Regional Medical Center and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Robles works at New Pain Solutions / Elite Medical Fitness in Weslaco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.