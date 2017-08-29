See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. James Robinson, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
2 (5)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Robinson, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Robinson works at Spine Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Spine Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt
    4254 Roosevelt Way NE # W292, Seattle, WA 98105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Center for Pain Relief at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt
    4225 Roosevelt Way NE Fl 4, Seattle, WA 98105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
1.8
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Aug 29, 2017
You will get out of Dr.Robinson what you put into the encounter. Just like any new relationship you put effort into. He is very attentive and takes notes. Remember, he is a pain specialist so the first visit is mostly going to be about fact finding, not emotional stories. He is super eager, thoughtful and a good listener. I'm going back to him in a couple weeks for a follow up. He may also refer you to a psychiatrist in the same building to help you with the emotional agony aspect of your pain
Jean in Seattle, WA — Aug 29, 2017
About Dr. James Robinson, MD

Specialties
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 45 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1790863157
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Internship
  • Wadsworth VA Hosp
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Board Certifications
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. James Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Robinson works at Spine Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Robinson’s profile.

Dr. Robinson has seen patients for Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
