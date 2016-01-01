Dr. James Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Robinson, MD
Overview
Dr. James Robinson, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Metairie, LA. They completed their residency with Children's Hospital And Med Center|Fletcher Allen Health Care
Dr. Robinson works at
Locations
Tulane General Pediatric Clinic4740 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 300, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 420-0037
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
About Dr. James Robinson, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1003901232
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital And Med Center|Fletcher Allen Health Care
- Pediatrics
