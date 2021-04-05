Overview

Dr. James Robey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Robey works at Enrique Daza MD LLC in Bethesda, MD with other offices in Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

