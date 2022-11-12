Overview

Dr. James Robertson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health, Willis-Knighton Medical Center, WK Bossier Health Center and WK Pierremont Health Center.



Dr. Robertson works at Bossier Orthopedics in Bossier City, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

