Dr. James Robertson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robertson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Robertson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Robertson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health, Willis-Knighton Medical Center, WK Bossier Health Center and WK Pierremont Health Center.
Dr. Robertson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bossier Healthcare For Women2449 Hospital Dr Ste 260, Bossier City, LA 71111 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- WK Bossier Health Center
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robertson?
The was the best doctor I could have ever went and seen..The Nurses that work along side him or great also..The best Power House Team ever
About Dr. James Robertson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1669469961
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Med Center
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robertson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Robertson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Robertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robertson works at
Dr. Robertson has seen patients for Endometriosis, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robertson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Robertson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robertson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robertson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robertson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.