Dr. James Robertson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Robertson works at Dialysis Center of Rhode Island Hospital in East Providence, RI with other offices in East Greenwich, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.