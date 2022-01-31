See All Cardiologists in Toledo, OH
Dr. James Roberts Jr, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (22)
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Roberts Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital, Fulton County Health Center, McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor, University Hospital - University of Michigan and Wood County Hospital.

Dr. Roberts Jr works at Comprehensive Heart Care in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Toledo Office
    3110 W Central Ave Ste B, Toledo, OH 43606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 531-4235

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Blanchard Valley Hospital
  • Fulton County Health Center
  • McLaren St. Luke's
  • Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital
  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
  • University Hospital - University of Michigan
  • Wood County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)

Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 31, 2022
    Dr. Roberts has reviewed your records and lab results prior to your appointment . He is thorough and cutting edge. He moves fast but takes time to answer all your questions. I drive two hours each way to see him but would drive much further. He treats the whole person.
    T. Story — Jan 31, 2022
    About Dr. James Roberts Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760490775
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roberts Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roberts Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roberts Jr works at Comprehensive Heart Care in Toledo, OH. View the full address on Dr. Roberts Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Roberts Jr has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

