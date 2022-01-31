Dr. Roberts Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Roberts Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. James Roberts Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital, Fulton County Health Center, McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor, University Hospital - University of Michigan and Wood County Hospital.
Locations
Toledo Office3110 W Central Ave Ste B, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 531-4235
Hospital Affiliations
- Blanchard Valley Hospital
- Fulton County Health Center
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
- Wood County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Roberts has reviewed your records and lab results prior to your appointment . He is thorough and cutting edge. He moves fast but takes time to answer all your questions. I drive two hours each way to see him but would drive much further. He treats the whole person.
About Dr. James Roberts Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1760490775
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Roberts Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts Jr has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts Jr.
