Dr. James Roberts, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Roberts works at Legacy Medical Group-Salmon Creek Family Medicine in Vancouver, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.