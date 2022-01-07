Overview

Dr. James Roberts, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego, Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Roberts works at Genesis Healthcare in San Diego, CA with other offices in Coronado, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.