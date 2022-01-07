Dr. James Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Roberts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Roberts, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego, Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Robert Maywood MD3444 Kearny Villa Rd Ste 202, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 429-7646
- 2 230 Prospect Pl Ste 200, Coronado, CA 92118 Directions (619) 299-0670
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- Sharp Coronado Hospital
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- GENERAL
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid of California
- MultiPlan
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Self Pay
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding Urologist! Dr Roberts has the perfect blend of compassionate bedside manner, medical excellence and superb listening skills. He helps his patients weigh the pros & cons of any treatment, from medications, lifestyle & diet changes to surgery. He is open, caring and immensely knowledgeable and experienced as a Uro surgeon and doctor. I highly recommend him for anyone looking for a thoughtful, and highly competent and excellent surgeon!
About Dr. James Roberts, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1508972191
Education & Certifications
- Naval Med Center San Diego
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.