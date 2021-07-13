Overview

Dr. James Roberts, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital, St. Francis Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Roberts works at Practice in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Gig Harbor, WA and Sun City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.