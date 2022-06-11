Overview

Dr. James Roberson, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.



Dr. Roberson works at Emory Clinic Urology in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Tucker, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.