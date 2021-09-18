Overview

Dr. James Roberson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lorton, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.



Dr. Roberson works at MedStar Ortho Inst at Lorton in Lorton, VA with other offices in Brandywine, MD, Waldorf, MD and Clinton, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Adhesive Capsulitis, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.