Dr. James Roberson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Roberson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lorton, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
Dr. Roberson works at
Locations
MedStar Ortho Inst at Lorton9455 Lorton Market St Ste 200, Lorton, VA 22079 Directions (703) 971-3701
MedStar Ortho Inst at Brandywine13950 Brandywine Rd Ste 225, Brandywine, MD 20613 Directions (301) 856-1682
MedStar Ortho Inst at Waldorf11325 Pembrooke Sq Ste 115, Waldorf, MD 20603 Directions (301) 856-1682
Louis V Kaufman MD PA8926 Woodyard Rd Ste 602, Clinton, MD 20735 Directions (301) 856-1682
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had high ANA from an unknown source. Dr Roberson examined me and diagnosed it. He was kind and professional. I didn’t feel rushed or anything. He spent the time he needed with me and I was very happy with the care given.
About Dr. James Roberson, MD
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Howard University College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberson works at
Dr. Roberson has seen patients for Adhesive Capsulitis, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.