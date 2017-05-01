Dr. Roan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Roan, MD
Overview
Dr. James Roan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.

Locations
Signature Medical Group - Brockton - 650 Centre St. OBGYN650 Centre St, Brockton, MA 02302 Directions (508) 580-8682
Signature Medical Group - Easton OB/GYN31 Roche Brothers Way, North Easton, MA 02356 Directions (508) 894-8740Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Roan after being referred by my PCP?. I've been seeing him for a medical procedures and surgeries. He is extremely kind, makes you feel very comfortable, explains everything thoroughly, never have to wait, etc. Extremely competent surgeon. Wonderful Dr.
About Dr. James Roan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1275602393
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Roan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roan.
