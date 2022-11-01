See All Plastic Surgeons in Seattle, WA
Dr. James Ridgway, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Ridgway, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Overlake Medical Center & Clinics, Seattle Children's Hospital, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.

Dr. Ridgway works at www.drgregpark.com in Seattle, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Larrabee Center for Plastic Surgery
    600 Broadway Ste 280, Seattle, WA 98122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 386-3550
  2. 2
    Ridgway Face & Aesthetic Center
    1231 116th Ave NE Ste 900, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 365-4970
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
  • Seattle Children's Hospital
  • Swedish First Hill Campus
  • Swedish Issaquah Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rhinoseptoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Blepharoplasty
Rhinoseptoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Blepharoplasty

Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Complex Revision Rhinoplasty Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Earlobe Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Primary Cosmetic Rhinoplasty Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 30 ratings
Patient Ratings (30)
5 Star
(26)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. James Ridgway, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 20 years of experience
  • English
  • 1023265261
Education & Certifications

  • University Of Washington-Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
  • University Of California Irvine: Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery
  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
  • University of Arizona College of Medicine
  • Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. James Ridgway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ridgway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ridgway has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ridgway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

30 patients have reviewed Dr. Ridgway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ridgway.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ridgway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ridgway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

