Dr. James Ricketti, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Ricketti works at James C Ricketti DPM in Trenton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.