Dr. James Ricketti, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ricketti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Ricketti, DPM
Overview
Dr. James Ricketti, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Dr. Ricketti works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
James C Ricketti DPM2273 Highway 33 Ste 204, Trenton, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 587-1674
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ricketti?
Dr. Ricketti is very patient and helpful in answering questions and concerns. He quickly addressed my dad's issue with his toe. Making an appointment was easy and fast.
About Dr. James Ricketti, DPM
- Podiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952403974
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ricketti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ricketti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ricketti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ricketti works at
Dr. Ricketti has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ricketti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ricketti speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ricketti. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ricketti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ricketti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ricketti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.