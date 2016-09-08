Overview

Dr. James Richter, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Richter works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Abdominal Pain and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.