See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Tacoma, WA
Dr. James Richman, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. James Richman, MD

Orthopedic Trauma Surgery
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
11 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. James Richman, MD is an Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Trauma Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from John Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Richman works at TRA Medical Imaging in Tacoma, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center
Compare with other Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Randall Mapes, MD
Dr. Randall Mapes, MD
6 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Stacie Donion, MD
Dr. Stacie Donion, MD
10 (14)
View Profile
Dr. James Miller, MD
Dr. James Miller, MD
6 (3)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    MultiCare Orthopedics & Spine Services - Tacoma General
    315 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 792-6555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Humerus Fracture
Ankle Fracture
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Humerus Fracture
Ankle Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fracture of Acetabulum Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures of the Periarticular Region Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Disorders Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Richman?

    Nov 23, 2022
    Excellent doctor. I highly recommend him. Dr. Richman is very professional and cares about his patients.
    Jayne Seidel — Nov 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Richman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Richman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Richman to family and friends

    Dr. Richman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Richman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Richman, MD.

    About Dr. James Richman, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Trauma Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578829248
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • John Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Richman works at TRA Medical Imaging in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Richman’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Richman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Richman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.