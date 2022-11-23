Dr. Richman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James Richman, MD
Overview
Dr. James Richman, MD is an Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Trauma Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from John Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Locations
MultiCare Orthopedics & Spine Services - Tacoma General315 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 792-6555
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. I highly recommend him. Dr. Richman is very professional and cares about his patients.
About Dr. James Richman, MD
- Orthopedic Trauma Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
- John Hopkins University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
