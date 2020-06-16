Dr. James Richey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Richey, MD
Overview
Dr. James Richey, MD is an Urology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They completed their residency with Lsu Health Science Center University Hospital
Dr. Richey works at
Locations
-
1
Alexandria Urology Associates, LLP1201 North Bolton Ave Ste C, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 374-6338
Hospital Affiliations
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
- Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Richey?
Outstanding Dr. He fixed a urology problem another Dr created. Followed up by calling and checking on me and giving me his phone number even though he wasn't on call. Very professional and knowledgeable. I highly recommend this doctor.
About Dr. James Richey, MD
- Urology
- English, English
- 1649243767
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Health Science Center University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richey works at
Dr. Richey has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Richey speaks English.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Richey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.