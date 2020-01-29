Dr. James Rice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Rice, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Rice, MD is an Urology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Rice works at
Locations
-
1
Greenville Urology PA52 Bear Dr, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 295-2131
-
2
St Francis Physicians Services Inc1340 HIGHWAY 14, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 295-2131
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rice?
He was absolutely amazing! He sat down and talked to my husband and I like there were no other patients waiting on him. He explained things in layman terms. Would highly recommend him!
About Dr. James Rice, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1447281860
Education & Certifications
- Med Center La New Orleans Lsu
- Medical University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rice has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rice works at
Dr. Rice has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rice. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.