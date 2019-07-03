Dr. James Rice III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rice III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Rice III, MD
Dr. James Rice III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center Branson, Cox Medical Center South, Cox Monett Hospital and Texas County Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Cardiology3800 S National Ave Ste 400, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 875-2633
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center Branson
- Cox Medical Center South
- Cox Monett Hospital
- Texas County Memorial Hospital
I was in deep trouble and didn't know it. Dr. Rice got me out of A=phib in an emergency setting. The prep work he did prior to my aortic valve replacement was top of the line. His sense of the patient is without peer. He's a great and good man. Some other reviews I have seen are from women who, it seems to me, were more concerned with being scolded than the professional care they received.
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Ia/Hosp&Clin
- University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City
- Cardiovascular Disease
