Overview

Dr. James Rice III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center Branson, Cox Medical Center South, Cox Monett Hospital and Texas County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rice III works at Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Cardiology in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.