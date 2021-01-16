Overview

Dr. James Rice, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.



Dr. Rice works at Kardia Counseling & Consulting, PLLC in Pinehurst, NC with other offices in Southern Pines, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.