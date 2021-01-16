Dr. James Rice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Rice, MD
Overview
Dr. James Rice, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Dr. Rice works at
Locations
-
1
Sandhills Orthopaedic and Spine Clinic PA325 Page Rd Bldg 3, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 692-3144
- 2 4 Braemar Rd, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 692-3144
- 3 120 Braemar Ct, Southern Pines, NC 28388 Directions (910) 692-3144
Hospital Affiliations
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He has been my Dr since 2008, has performed two surgeries with very good results.
About Dr. James Rice, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083651863
Education & Certifications
- BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rice has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rice accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rice works at
Dr. Rice has seen patients for Degenerative Disc Disease, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rice speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Rice. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rice.
