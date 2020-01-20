Overview

Dr. James Rial, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rehoboth Beach, DE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.



Dr. Rial works at Robinson and Cook DE Eye Institute in Rehoboth Beach, DE with other offices in Salisbury, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.