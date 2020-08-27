Dr. Rho has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Rho, MD
Dr. James Rho, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
Bioedge Medical Inc.9327 Fairway View Pl Ste 210, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 931-7246
Inland Interventional Medical Assoc Inc255 Terracina Blvd Ste 102, Redlands, CA 92373 Directions (909) 793-6871
Michael Reid Crna900 E Washington St Ste 155, Colton, CA 92324 Directions (909) 370-2190
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
MultiPlan
I've been seeing Dr Rho for well over 4 years, & yes the wait times are long but worth every minute (well hour) of it! He was the 4th pain doc I tried before I was about to give up feeling the industry was a joke. I read all the other reviews before writing this one so I'd like to say that a few things aren't true. Dr Rho DOES see his patients beyond just the first visit. He does procedures in the mornings, so if you only schedule early appt times, then yes you won't see him much. However, his Nurse Pract. & his PA are both AMAZING! He DOES listen, even when you think he's not because he can seriously multitask. If you want a doc who is P.C. & sugar coats everything, look elsewhere. He DOES do all he can to work with you on finding "Solutions" (not just meds) that work for YOU! 99% of his staff is really nice and helpful. Keep in mind there are a few bad apples everywhere, but I promise, if you talk sweet to them they can even be great too. I HIGHLY recommend Dr Rho & his team!!!
About Dr. James Rho, MD
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Rho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
