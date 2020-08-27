See All Anesthesiologists in Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Dr. James Rho, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. James Rho, MD

Anesthesiology
3 (48)
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. James Rho, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Rho works at Bioedge Medical Inc. in Rancho Cucamonga, CA with other offices in Redlands, CA and Colton, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bioedge Medical Inc.
    9327 Fairway View Pl Ste 210, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 931-7246
  2. 2
    Inland Interventional Medical Assoc Inc
    255 Terracina Blvd Ste 102, Redlands, CA 92373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 793-6871
  3. 3
    Michael Reid Crna
    900 E Washington St Ste 155, Colton, CA 92324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 370-2190

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Medical Branch Block Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rho?

    Aug 27, 2020
    I've been seeing Dr Rho for well over 4 years, & yes the wait times are long but worth every minute (well hour) of it! He was the 4th pain doc I tried before I was about to give up feeling the industry was a joke. I read all the other reviews before writing this one so I'd like to say that a few things aren't true. Dr Rho DOES see his patients beyond just the first visit. He does procedures in the mornings, so if you only schedule early appt times, then yes you won't see him much. However, his Nurse Pract. & his PA are both AMAZING! He DOES listen, even when you think he's not because he can seriously multitask. If you want a doc who is P.C. & sugar coats everything, look elsewhere. He DOES do all he can to work with you on finding "Solutions" (not just meds) that work for YOU! 99% of his staff is really nice and helpful. Keep in mind there are a few bad apples everywhere, but I promise, if you talk sweet to them they can even be great too. I HIGHLY recommend Dr Rho & his team!!!
    Jeremy from Redlands — Aug 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Rho, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Rho, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rho to family and friends

    Dr. Rho's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rho

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Rho, MD.

    About Dr. James Rho, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548323769
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rho has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Rho. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Rho, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.