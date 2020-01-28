Overview

Dr. James Reznick, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Reznick works at Pacific Cardiovascular Associates Medical Group in Laguna Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.