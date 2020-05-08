Dr. Reynolds has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Reynolds, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Reynolds, MD is an Urology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.
Locations
1
Med South Inc.600 Saint Clair Ave SW Ste 7, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 534-1276
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Reynolds was very knowledgeable and helpful. Took all the time I needed. I was very worried about my condition and he was very reassuring that I was fine. Very easy to talk too. Very approachable. Highly recommend him and his staff. Thank you dr Reynolds!
About Dr. James Reynolds, MD
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1114978616
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
