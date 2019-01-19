Dr. James Rex Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rex Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Rex Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Rex Jr, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They completed their fellowship with Lehigh Valley Hospital Center
Dr. Rex Jr works at
ColonRectal-Centennial48 Centennial Way Ste B, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 522-8100
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Rex is outstanding. I would give him 6 stars if that was possible. Though it's been several years since my surgery, I wandered to his sight in search of him for contact info for a referral. His staff is very efficient and professional and his office is very pleasant.
About Dr. James Rex Jr, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1265439145
- Lehigh Valley Hospital Center
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C
- Rush Presbyterian St. Lukes
- University of Rochester
- General Surgery
Dr. Rex Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rex Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rex Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rex Jr has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rex Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rex Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rex Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rex Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rex Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.