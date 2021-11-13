Dr. Rentz Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Rentz Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. James Rentz Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Piedmont Medical Center.
Dr. Rentz Jr works at
Locations
Atrium Health Musculoskeletal Institute Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Rock Hill134 PROFESSIONAL PARK DR, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 329-3130Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Atrium Health Pineville10628 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (803) 329-3130
Atrium Health Musculoskeletal Institute Orthopedics & Sports Medicine10660 Park Rd Ste 3100, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (803) 329-3130Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 4 19305 PO Box, Charlotte, NC 28219 Directions (803) 329-3130
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Piedmont Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was wonderful I was so scared he brightened my Day Immediately! VERY HAPPY !!!!! He is my New Doctor I am just Thrilled!! I am very pleased and just feel it in my BONES he is going to get me back to myself!!
About Dr. James Rentz Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language and Spanish
- 1831172253
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rentz Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rentz Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rentz Jr works at
Dr. Rentz Jr has seen patients for Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rentz Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rentz Jr speaks American Sign Language and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rentz Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rentz Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rentz Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rentz Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.