Dr. James Renehan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Renehan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital.
Dr. Renehan works at
Locations
Advanced Urology Institute2000 Centre Pointe Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 399-2208
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Capital Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Renehan?
This is one of many of my follow up visits over five years. Dr. Renehan has always been great with his diagnosis explanations and recommendations. He's always very friendly and professional - top notch.
About Dr. James Renehan, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386607117
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Renehan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Renehan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Renehan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Renehan works at
Dr. Renehan has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Renehan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Renehan speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Renehan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Renehan.
