Dr. James Relle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Relle, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Queen's University Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Locations
Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.20952 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 200, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 771-4820
Michigan Institute of Urology PC6900 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 101, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 539-9036
Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.3535 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 407, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-0638
Michigan Institute of Urology PC1701 South Blvd E Ste 340, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 293-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Relle. I think I was one of his first patients years ago, when he determined that my bladder was not emptying enough. He performed surgery that I didn't know I needed and solved the problem! I have always found him to be on time, professional and willing to answer any questions that I might have. I have always found the staff at the West Bloomfield office to be considerate, understanding and professional. I have rescheduled and moved appointments with no complaints and have had all my questions answered from the lab techs. I think that since most of the patients are older, that some of the negative reviews are because they either don't hear well or have cognitive issues. I know that this specialty is an area that makes a lot of people uncomfortable, but did you know that Dr. Relle graduated third in his class at Harvard? I asked him because I was nervous about the whole thing in the beginning.
About Dr. James Relle, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- University of Toronto
- Queen's University Faculty Of Health Sciences
- Harvard University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Relle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Relle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Relle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Relle has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Relle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Relle speaks French.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Relle. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Relle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Relle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Relle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.