Overview

Dr. James Relle, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Queen's University Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Relle works at Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C. in Saint Clair Shores, MI with other offices in West Bloomfield, MI, Royal Oak, MI and Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.