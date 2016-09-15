See All Pediatric Otolaryngologists in Wilmington, DE
Dr. James Reilly, MD

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Reilly, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They completed their fellowship with University of Pittsburgh

Dr. Reilly works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE with other offices in Lewiston, ME, Philadelphia, PA, Voorhees, NJ, Bryn Mawr, PA and Newtown Square, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Nemours Physicians Associates
    1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 416-4441
    Central Maine Medical Center
    12 High St, Lewiston, ME 04240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 795-5767
    Philadelphia
    833 Chestnut St Ste 300, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 861-8830
    Nemours duPont Pediatrics, Voorhees
    443 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 309-8508
    Nemours
    825 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 250, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 542-3300
    Nemours duPont Pediatrics, Newtown Square
    3855 West Chester Pike # 280, Newtown Square, PA 19073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 557-4800

Hospital Affiliations
  • Bryn Mawr Hospital
  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Accepts most major Health Plans.
• Aetna
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Sep 15, 2016
    He was one of the few doctors who listened to me for each and every issue we had with my son. He never made me feel like an overprotective mother. He generally cared for my son and always accommodated our requests/concerns. He is nice, caring, gentle and efficient. I would HIGHLY recommend him.
    Misse in Audubon, PA — Sep 15, 2016
    About Dr. James Reilly, MD

    • Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
    • English
    • 1679665400
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Pittsburgh
    • University of Pennsylvania
    • Ny Hosp-Cornell
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
