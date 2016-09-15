Dr. James Reilly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reilly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Reilly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Reilly, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They completed their fellowship with University of Pittsburgh
Dr. Reilly works at
Locations
1
Nemours Physicians Associates1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (800) 416-4441
2
Central Maine Medical Center12 High St, Lewiston, ME 04240 Directions (207) 795-5767
3
Philadelphia833 Chestnut St Ste 300, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 861-8830
4
Nemours duPont Pediatrics, Voorhees443 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 309-8508
5
Nemours825 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 250, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 542-3300
6
Nemours duPont Pediatrics, Newtown Square3855 West Chester Pike # 280, Newtown Square, PA 19073 Directions (610) 557-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
He was one of the few doctors who listened to me for each and every issue we had with my son. He never made me feel like an overprotective mother. He generally cared for my son and always accommodated our requests/concerns. He is nice, caring, gentle and efficient. I would HIGHLY recommend him.
About Dr. James Reilly, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- English
- 1679665400
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh
- University of Pennsylvania
- Ny Hosp-Cornell
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
