Dr. James Reid, MD
Dr. James Reid, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.
Huntington Ear Nose Throat Head & Neck Specialists10 Congress St Ste 103, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 795-0282Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Huntington Orthopedics39 Congress St Ste 200, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 795-0282
- Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
He was so patient and listened to me when I broke my fibula last year. His office was very professional as well.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Lac Usc Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- University Of California San Diego
- Orthopedic Surgery
