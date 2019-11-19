Overview

Dr. James Reid, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Reid works at Huntington Ear Nose and Throat/ Head and Neck Surgery in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.