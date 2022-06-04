Overview

Dr. James Reich, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Reich works at Florida Kidney Physicians in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.