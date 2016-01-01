Dr. James Reed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Reed, MD
Dr. James Reed, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.
Saint Francis Memorial Hospital900 Hyde St, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 362-3336
Edmond Liu MD1 Shrader St Ste 500, San Francisco, CA 94117 Directions (415) 362-3336
- St. Mary's Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Tagalog
- California Pacific Med Ctr-California
- St. Mary's Hospital
- St Mary's Med Ctr
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Reed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reed has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reed speaks Chinese and Tagalog.
Dr. Reed has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.