Dr. James Reed, DO
Dr. James Reed, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sierra Vista, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
San Pedro Health Pllc4151 La Linda Way Ste 102, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Directions (520) 515-9610
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr Reed was the first Psychiatrist that ever saw. I had to switch due to insurance issues. After over ten years seeing other providers i have just changed my insurance just to be able to go back to him. He is caring, has a big heart and goes above and beyond to make sure his patients are cared for. He will take all the time he needs to be sure you understand your diagnosis and are a part of the plan of treatment. I have delt with many different providers and there is no one better than him in or around the Sierra Vista area.
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1790719441
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Reed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reed works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.