Dr. James Reed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mint Hill, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Reed works at Novant Health Mint Hill Family Medicine in Mint Hill, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.