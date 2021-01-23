Dr. James Redmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Redmann, MD
Dr. James Redmann, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They completed their residency with Lsums
Surgical Specialists of LA3100 Galleria Dr Ste 300, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 934-3000
Surgical Specialists of LA7015 Highway 190, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 605-1100
Surgical Specialists of LA7015 Highway 190 East Service Rd, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 605-1100
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Redmann is Awesome!! He has the best disposition and Bed Side Manner. He talks to you and listens. Always friendly and sweet! Thank you for giving me my life back!!! Gastric Sleeve was a success!!! His surgery team was the Best!!
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- Lsums
- General Surgery
Dr. Redmann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Redmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Redmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Redmann works at
Dr. Redmann has seen patients for Obesity, Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Redmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Redmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.