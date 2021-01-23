See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Metairie, LA
Dr. James Redmann, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Redmann, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They completed their residency with Lsums

Dr. Redmann works at Surgical Specialists of Louisiana in Metairie, LA with other offices in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Specialists of LA
    3100 Galleria Dr Ste 300, Metairie, LA 70001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 934-3000
  2. 2
    Surgical Specialists of LA
    7015 Highway 190, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 605-1100
  3. 3
    Surgical Specialists of LA
    7015 Highway 190 East Service Rd, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 605-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeview Regional Medical Center
  • Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • PPO Plus
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 23, 2021
    Dr Redmann is Awesome!! He has the best disposition and Bed Side Manner. He talks to you and listens. Always friendly and sweet! Thank you for giving me my life back!!! Gastric Sleeve was a success!!! His surgery team was the Best!!
    DKLEIN50 — Jan 23, 2021
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Redmann to family and friends

    Dr. Redmann's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Redmann

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    About Dr. James Redmann, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • English
    • 1235119439
    Education & Certifications

    • Lsums
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Redmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Redmann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Redmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Redmann has seen patients for Obesity, Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Redmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Redmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

