Dr. James Redington, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Redington, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Saint Louis University and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Excelsior Springs Hospital, Liberty Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.
Nephrology Associates, MD, PC2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 410, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
It is rare to find a doctor in any specialty that makes a patient feel free to express herself and ask questions without embarrassment, feeling unhurried and respected by the doctor. . Dr. Reddington did an excellent job of educating me about kidney disease and explaining which lab results have the greatest meaning in my situation. If you need to see a nephrologist he is an excellent doctor whom I would recommend whoeheartedly.
- Nephrology
- English
- Male
- 1457410557
- St Louis University School Of Med|University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
- Saint Louis University
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Excelsior Springs Hospital
- Liberty Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
Dr. Redington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Redington using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Redington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Redington has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Redington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Redington. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.