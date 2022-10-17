Dr. James Rebik, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rebik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Rebik, DO
Dr. James Rebik, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rebik works at
Pk Patel MD Inc3201 W Gore Blvd Ste 103, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 250-6555
Hospital Affiliations
- Comanche County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1346246584
- Kirksville Osteo Mc
- A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
Dr. Rebik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rebik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rebik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rebik has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Pharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rebik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rebik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rebik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rebik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rebik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.