Overview

Dr. James Razi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Trenton, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.



Dr. Razi works at Palms Medical Group in Trenton, FL with other offices in Lake City, FL, Live Oak, FL and Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.