Overview

Dr. James Ray, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Alcoa, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ray works at East Tennessee Medical Group in Alcoa, TN with other offices in Maryville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Incisional Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.