Dr. James Ray, MD

General Surgery
2.6 (5)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Ray, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Alcoa, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Ray works at East Tennessee Medical Group in Alcoa, TN with other offices in Maryville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Incisional Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    East Tennessee Medical Group
    266 Joule St, Alcoa, TN 37701
(865) 984-3864
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    405 Bmh Physicians Office Bldg, Maryville, TN 37804
(865) 238-6430
    Emotional Health and Recovery
    907 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN 37804
(877) 777-8970

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Blount Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Incisional Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Incisional Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Acid Reflux Surgery
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Barrett's Esophagus
Colectomy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Intestinal Obstruction
Lipomas
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anorectal Abscess
Appendectomy, Open
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bile Duct Procedure
Bladder Surgery
Boerhaave's Syndrome
Breast Cancer
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Duodenal Polypectomy
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Fistula
Esophageal Varices
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
Esophagomyotomy
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Fecal Impaction Removal
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Ischemic Colitis
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance
Laparoscopic Revision Gastric Restrictive Procedure
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia
Laparotomy
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Meckel's Diverticulum
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pyloric Stenosis
Pyloromyotomy
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Grafts
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Sphincterotomy
Splenectomy
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Testicular Cancer
Thoracentesis
Thyroid Nodule
Tracheal Surgery
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
Wound Repair
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Ray, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871590943
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ray has seen patients for Gallstones, Incisional Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ray. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

