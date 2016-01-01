Dr. Ray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Ray, MD
Overview
Dr. James Ray, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Alcoa, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ray works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
East Tennessee Medical Group266 Joule St, Alcoa, TN 37701 Directions (865) 984-3864Tuesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pm
- 2 405 Bmh Physicians Office Bldg, Maryville, TN 37804 Directions (865) 238-6430
-
3
Emotional Health and Recovery907 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN 37804 Directions (877) 777-8970
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ray?
About Dr. James Ray, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1871590943
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ray works at
Dr. Ray has seen patients for Gallstones, Incisional Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ray. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.