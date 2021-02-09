Dr. James Raphael, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raphael is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Raphael, MD
Overview
Dr. James Raphael, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse).
Locations
Einstein Orthopedics at Elkins Park60 Township Line Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Directions (215) 663-6800
Einstein Orthopedics at Willowcrest Building1200 W Tabor Rd Rm 104, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-4600
LHH - Dept of Neurosurgery130 E 77th St # B310, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 434-2710
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Does his job well explains your situation so you understand very kind and pleasent
About Dr. James Raphael, MD
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson Hospital
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital|Mt Sinai Hospital
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raphael has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raphael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raphael has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raphael on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Raphael. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raphael.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raphael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raphael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.