Dr. James Raphael, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (87)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. James Raphael, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse).

Dr. Raphael works at Einstein Ophthamology in Elkins Park, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Einstein Orthopedics at Elkins Park
    60 Township Line Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 663-6800
    Einstein Orthopedics at Willowcrest Building
    1200 W Tabor Rd Rm 104, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 456-4600
    LHH - Dept of Neurosurgery
    130 E 77th St # B310, New York, NY 10075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 434-2710

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 87 ratings
Patient Ratings (87)
5 Star
(82)
4 Star
(5)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 09, 2021
Does his job well explains your situation so you understand very kind and pleasent
Linda — Feb 09, 2021
About Dr. James Raphael, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1093783581
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Thomas Jefferson Hospital
Residency
  • Mt Sinai Hospital
Internship
  • Mount Sinai Hospital|Mt Sinai Hospital
Medical Education
  • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
Board Certifications
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. James Raphael, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raphael is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Raphael has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Raphael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Raphael has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raphael on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

87 patients have reviewed Dr. Raphael. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raphael.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raphael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raphael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

