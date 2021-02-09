Overview

Dr. James Raphael, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse).



Dr. Raphael works at Einstein Ophthamology in Elkins Park, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

