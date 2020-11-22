Overview

Dr. James Randle, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Medical Center and Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Randle works at Nacogdoches Neurosurgery in Nacogdoches, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.