Dr. James Randle, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Randle, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Medical Center and Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.
Neurosurgery Associates of Nacogdoches5500 North St, Nacogdoches, TX 75965 Directions (936) 560-6999
- Nacogdoches Medical Center
- Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital
Dr randal talked to me in terms i could understand. He was a wonderful surgeon and Andy has been a blessing through all of this along with his office staff"rebecca" is the best and most helpful. I was scared to have back surgery and I could not ask for a better team. I would totally let dr randal do surgery on me again.
- Neurosurgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457460370
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- Georgia Southwestern College
