Dr. James Ramicone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Ramicone, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.
Dr. Ramicone works at
Locations
1
Cardiovascular Clinic Inc.6525 Powers Blvd Ste 301, Cleveland, OH 44129 Directions (440) 882-0075
2
University Hospitals Parma Medical Center7007 Powers Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44129 Directions (440) 743-3000
- 3 5901 E Royalton Rd Ste 2400, Broadview Heights, OH 44147 Directions (440) 792-9030
4
University Faculty Practice Assoc3909 Orange Pl Ste 3300, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 839-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwest General Health Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- University Hospitals Parma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ramicone has excellent doctor to patient communication skills. Excellent bedside manner. I feel completely confident in his care.
About Dr. James Ramicone, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
