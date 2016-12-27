Overview

Dr. James Ramicone, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.



Dr. Ramicone works at University Hospital in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Broadview Heights, OH and Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.