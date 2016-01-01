Dr. James Ralston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ralston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Ralston, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Ralston, MD is a dermatologist in McKinney, TX. Dr. Ralston completed a residency at Suny Buffalo School Of Med. He currently practices at Dermatology Center Of McKinney and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Ralston is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Dermatology Center Of McKinney5801 Virginia Pkwy Ste 102, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (972) 548-0333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. James Ralston, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, French
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Suny Buffalo School Of Med
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Medical City Mckinney
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ralston has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ralston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ralston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ralston has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ralston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ralston speaks French.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ralston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ralston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ralston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ralston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.