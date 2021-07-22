Dr. James Ragland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ragland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Ragland, MD
Overview
Dr. James Ragland, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rogers, AR. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.
Locations
Mercy Health Northwest Arkansas Communities5204 W REDBUD ST, Rogers, AR 72758 Directions (479) 636-0110
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Clearly explained diagnosis and proposed treatment. Was efficient and on time. He seems to have left Mercy and I will attempt to follow him to his new setting.
About Dr. James Ragland, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1316069297
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ragland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ragland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ragland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ragland works at
Dr. Ragland has seen patients for Acute Laryngitis and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ragland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ragland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ragland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ragland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ragland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.