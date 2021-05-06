Overview

Dr. James Rabago, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Merced.



Dr. Rabago works at Merced in Merced, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.