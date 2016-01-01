Dr. Quinn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Quinn, MD
Overview
Dr. James Quinn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy.
Locations
Pkwy. Obgyn PC310 Regency Pkwy Ste 2, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 717-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Quinn, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1215018890
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
